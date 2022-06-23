JEE Main Paper 2 June 23 first session: Analysis based on students' reaction

JEE Main paper 2 analysis: The Forenoon session of JEE (Main) 2022 Paper 2 exam for B.Arch./B. Planning was held on Thursday June 23 2022. Thursday was the first day for JEE Main exam scheduled for Session 1.

Immediate Reactions from Students about Paper 2 (Forenoon Session on 23rd June, 2022) of JEE Main

(1) The Paper-2 (B.Arch. Paper) of JEE (Main) was different from Paper-2 of B. Planning.

(2) The full marks of the JEE Main Paper-2 for both (B. Arch & B. Planning) were 400 respectively.

(3) Overall, the Papers were of Moderate Level as per students.

Analysis of B. Arch Paper(2A):

*Part-I- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for both multiple choice questions and numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. (* 5 out of 10 Numerical based questions in Mathematics had to be attempted)

*Part-II- Aptitude Section had total 50 questions – There were 50 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section were 200.

* Part-III- Drawing Section had 2 questions each of 50 marks. Total marks of this section were 100.

*The level of difficultly of JEE Main Paper-2 (B. Arch) was Moderate as per feedback from students

*Mathematics – Moderate to Difficult level. Students reported that Numerical based had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage given to Chapter of 3 D Geometry.

*Aptitude – Easy to Moderate level. Questions mostly from 3- Dimensional Figures.

*Drawing– Easy level. One question involved drawing and coloring the scene of a Holi Festival, question on Color scheme of logo of Burger King and another question was to redraw a given figure with correct proportions (1:500).

Analysis of B. Planning Paper(2B):

* Part-I- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

(* 5 out of 10 Numerical based questions in Mathematics had to be attempted)

* Part-II- Aptitude Section had total 50 questions – There were 50 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section were 200.

* Part-III- Planning Section had total 25 questions – There were 25 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly of JEE Main Paper-2 (B. Planning) was Moderate as per feedback from students

* Mathematics – Moderate Level. Few questions from Calculus. Weightage given to Vector & 3 D geometry.

* Aptitude – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked mostly of 3D shapes viewed from different angles.

* Planning – Easy level. Few Questions were asked from Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

(4) Students were given enough plain papers for rough work.

(5) No errors were reported in the question papers.

(6) Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(Author is Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal.)