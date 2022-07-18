Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main session 2 admit cards, information slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main session 2 admit cards, information slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards will be published on jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
Published on Jul 18, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main 2022. As per the exam schedule, JEE Mains session 2 will take place between July 24 and July 29, 2022. With only a few days remaining till exam, students will get their admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of admit cards, NTA will publish information slips on the website, where candidates can check details about examination city allotted to them.

JEE Mains admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to download JEE Main admit card

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link for JEE Main session 2 admit card.
  3. Login with application number and date of birth.
  4. Submit and download admit cards.

JEE Main session 1 exam is over and results have been published on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

