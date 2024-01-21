close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains 2024 admit card for January 24 out on jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here

JEE Mains 2024 admit card for January 24 out on jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2024 09:45 AM IST

Candidates who will appear in the examination that day can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in and download it.

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency has issued admit card of the JEE Main 2024 scheduled to take place on January 24. Candidates who will appear in the examination that day can go to jeemain.nta.ac.in and download it. JEE Main 2024 admit card live updates.

JEE Mains 2024 admit card for paper 1 (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)
JEE Mains 2024 admit card for paper 1 (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)

The first session of JEE Main 2024 is being conducted between January 24 and February 1. On the first day, the BArch/BPlanning (paper 2 examination) will be conducted in the second shift.

The BTech/BE exam (paper 1) will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Login credentials required to download the JEE Main admit card are application number and date of birth. Here is the direct link:

JEE Main 2024 session 1 admit card download link

On the examination day, candidates will have to bring a copy of the admit card printed in the prescribed style, along with a photo ID and other required documents. The admit card contains instructions for the exam day, reporting time, exam centre address and other key details such as dress code for the exam and which items are allowed inside the venue.

Candidates should read all these instructions carefully and follow them accordingly. They are also advised to verify and ensure that all personal information such as name, photo, signature, gender, etc. are mentioned correctly. Any error in admit cards should be reported to the NTA immediately.

