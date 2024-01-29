JEE Mains 2024: January 29 afternoon shift paper analysis

The JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 29th Jan, 2024. The reporting time for students was 1:30 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm. Feedback from students on the difficulty level of JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I(HT file)

Immediate reaction from students after the exam

(1) There were a total of 90 questions, and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 were 300.

(* 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject)

(2) The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple-choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions, of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Part II- Chemistry had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical-based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for a correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. The total marks for this section were 100.

Part III- Mathematics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for an incorrect response, and 0 if not attempted. The marking scheme for numerical-based questions was +4 for the correct response, -1 for the incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. The total marks of this section were 100.

(3) Questions covered almost all Class XI & XII CBSE Board chapters. Balanced Paper. Some students felt the morning session Paper of 29th Jan was tougher.

(4) The difficulty level as per feedback from students on 29th Jan 2024 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Calculus. Questions from Straight Lines, Circle in Coordinate Geometry. In Calculus, questions are asked from Functions, Differential Equations, Application of Derivatives, and Definite Integral. In Algebra, questions asked from Complex Number, Progressions-2 ques, Permutation & Combination, Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Matrices & Determinants, Probability & Vector-2 ques, 3D Geometry. Few MCQs & numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations and were Tricky.

Physics – Easy . Questions were asked in almost all chapters. Some good questions from chapters on Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Sound & waves, Rotational Motion, Optics, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Atoms & Nuclei. Numerical-based questions were Easy. Physics was balanced and Easy.

Chemistry - Easy to Moderate. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had more questions as compared to Physical Chemistry. Questions asked from GOC, Alcohols, Ether & Phenols, Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Biomolecules, Aryl & Alkyl Halides mixed concept questions, Physical Chemistry had questions from Mole Concept, Electrochemistry & Chemical Equilibrium. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from d-block elements, Coordination Compounds & Chemical Bonding. Some NCERT fact-based questions were asked which made it easy for students.

(5) In terms of order of Difficulty – Overall, this paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students in all three subjects. Few Students felt it was like the 27th Jan Morning Shift Paper.

Author Ramesh Batlish is Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres. Views are personal