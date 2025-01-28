JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Session 1 resumes today, Engineering paper on day 4

JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will resume the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 today, January 28. On the fourth day, candidates will take the Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) exam in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More

Admit cards for all exam days are available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Download JEE Main admit card for January 28, 29 and 30

JEE Main paper 1 exam was held on the first three days as well (January 22, 23 and 24) and will continue till January 29. On the last day, the Architecture and Planning (paper 2) exam will be held in the second shift.

Candidates must arrive at the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card and undergo frisking before entering the hall.

They must bring the JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4 paper and preferably in colour), a photo (same as the one uploaded with the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other documents mentioned on the admit card (PwD, scribe documents, etc.).

Candidates cannot bring any prohibited items inside the exam hall. They should make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as not all exam centres have this facility.

JEE Main paper analysis, candidates' reactions for day 4 exam will be shared at the end of each shift. Follow live updates below.