JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Session 1 resumes today, Engineering paper on day 4
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will resume the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 today, January 28. On the fourth day, candidates will take the Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) exam in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Admit cards for all exam days are available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Admit cards for all exam days are available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Download JEE Main admit card for January 28, 29 and 30
JEE Main paper 1 exam was held on the first three days as well (January 22, 23 and 24) and will continue till January 29. On the last day, the Architecture and Planning (paper 2) exam will be held in the second shift.
Candidates must arrive at the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card and undergo frisking before entering the hall.
They must bring the JEE Main admit card (all pages, printed on A4 paper and preferably in colour), a photo (same as the one uploaded with the application form), a valid, original photo ID and other documents mentioned on the admit card (PwD, scribe documents, etc.).
Candidates cannot bring any prohibited items inside the exam hall. They should make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings, as not all exam centres have this facility.
JEE Main paper analysis, candidates' reactions for day 4 exam will be shared at the end of each shift. Follow live updates below.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Banned items
These items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall
Instrument/geometry/pencil box
Handbag
Purse
Any kind of paper/stationary/textual material (printed or written)
Water
Mobile phone
Earphone
Pager
Calculator
DocuPen
Slide rules
Log tables
Camera
Tape recorder
Watch
Any metallic object.
JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates: Items allowed
The following items are allowed inside the JEE Main exam hall-
Admit card
Photo ID proof
Photograph
PwD certificate and scribe document (if applicable)
Diabetic candidates are allowed to bring edibles as specified on the admit card.
Engineering paper today
On day 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main for Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) aspirants in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will resume today, January 28. The first three exam days were January 22, 23 and 24. The last three days of the exam are scheduled for January 28, 29 and 30.