JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 out for January 28, 29, 30 exam, download link here

Updated on Jan 27, 2023 10:44 AM IST

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released for January 28, 29 and 30, 2023 exams. The download link and official notice is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for January 28, 29 and 30, 2023 exams. Candidates who will appear for e Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 examination on the said dates can download the admit card through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Exam B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be held on 28 January for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Exam for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates on 29 and 30 January. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit cards for the exam to be held on 31 January and 1 February will be released subsequently. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
