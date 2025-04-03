JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 exam dates out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 exam dates. The admit card for Joint Entrance Examination can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 for April 7, 8, 9 exam dates out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per the official notice, the candidates scheduled to appear on April 7, 8, 9 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 (April 2025) using the login credentials from thr website and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin.

The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR code and the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.

The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 will be held in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I will be held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 will be held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.