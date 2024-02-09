 JEE Mains Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JEE Mains Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 09, 2024 08:40 AM IST

JEE Mains Answer Key 2024 objection window closes today, February 9, 2024. The direct link to raise objections is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Mains Answer Key 2024 objection window on February 9, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link will remain active till 11 pm today.

The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses were uploaded on the website on February 6, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged. The payment of the processing fee should be done through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 11.50 pm today.

Direct link to raise objections against JEE Mains Answer Key 2024

For those candidates who might have challenged without the appropriate Question ID / Option ID, may challenge again. Their former fees will be refunded soon. These candidates have also been informed through e-mail / SMS.

As per the official notice, if challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024, as per the official brochure will be announced on February 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here

