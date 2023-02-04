Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Mains Exam 2023: Correction window for Session 1 opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Exam 2023: Correction window for Session 1 opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Published on Feb 04, 2023 09:01 AM IST

JEE Mains Exam 2023 correction window for Session 1 opened on February 3, 2023. Candidates can make changes through the official site of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for JEE Mains Exam 2023 Session 1. The correction window was opened on February 3 and will remain opened till February 5, 2023. Candidates can make changes through the official site of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, NTA is giving opportunities to candidates to modify or edit their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1.

The State code of eligibility means the code of the State from where the candidate is appearing in/ has passed Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination by virtue of which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2023 and eligible to get admission in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. It is important to note that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depends upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.

This is the final opportunity for the candidates before the declaration of result to avoid any hardship to them, so the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates, read the notice.

