JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 1: January 31 Shift 2 paper easy to moderate, analysis here

National Testing Agency, NTA conducted JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1 Day 4 Shift 2 examination from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 31, 2024. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres. JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 1: January 31 Shift 2 paper easy to moderate(HT File)

Students who have appeared for the examination found the paper to be easy to moderate in difficulty level. Mathematics was Moderate while Physics & Chemistry were Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students in all three subjects.

There were a total of 90 questions, and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Exam pattern

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Complete analysis

Mathematics –Moderate. Weightage was given to chapters of Co-ordinate Geometry & Calculus. Co-ordinate Geometry had questions from all chapters- Straight Lines, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse & Hyperbola. In Algebra, questions asked from Matrices & Determinants, Probability, Complex Number, Progressions, Permutation & Combination- 2 questions, Binomial Theorem, Vector, 3D Geometry. In Calculus, questions asked from Set, Relation & Functions- 02 ques, Limits, Continuity, Differential Equations, Definite Integral. Few MCQs & numerical based questions had lengthy calculations & Tricky.

Physics – Easy. Questions asked from almost all chapters. Weightage was given to Current Electricity & Magnetism. Some good questions from chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Sound & waves, Gravitation, Electrostatics, Optics, Modern Physics, Semiconductors. Numerical based questions were Easy. Physics was having more questions from Class XII.

Chemistry - Easy. Organic Chemistry had around 10 questions. Questions asked from GOC, Alcohols, Ether & Phenols, Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Aryl & Alkyl Halides mixed concept questions, Biomolecules. Physical Chemistry had questions from Mole Concept, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics & Ionic Equilibrium. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Coordination Compounds, Chemical Bonding & Periodicity. Some NCERT fact-based questions asked. This was an Easy Section.

(The exam analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres)