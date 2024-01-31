JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 1: January 31 Shift 2 paper easy to moderate, analysis here
National Testing Agency, NTA conducted JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1 Day 4 Shift 2 examination from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 31, 2024. The examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres.
Students who have appeared for the examination found the paper to be easy to moderate in difficulty level. Mathematics was Moderate while Physics & Chemistry were Easy. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students in all three subjects.
There were a total of 90 questions, and the total marks for JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Exam pattern
The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:
Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 1: Complete analysis
Mathematics –Moderate. Weightage was given to chapters of Co-ordinate Geometry & Calculus. Co-ordinate Geometry had questions from all chapters- Straight Lines, Circle, Parabola, Ellipse & Hyperbola. In Algebra, questions asked from Matrices & Determinants, Probability, Complex Number, Progressions, Permutation & Combination- 2 questions, Binomial Theorem, Vector, 3D Geometry. In Calculus, questions asked from Set, Relation & Functions- 02 ques, Limits, Continuity, Differential Equations, Definite Integral. Few MCQs & numerical based questions had lengthy calculations & Tricky.
Physics – Easy. Questions asked from almost all chapters. Weightage was given to Current Electricity & Magnetism. Some good questions from chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work Power & Energy, Heat & Thermodynamics, Sound & waves, Gravitation, Electrostatics, Optics, Modern Physics, Semiconductors. Numerical based questions were Easy. Physics was having more questions from Class XII.
Chemistry - Easy. Organic Chemistry had around 10 questions. Questions asked from GOC, Alcohols, Ether & Phenols, Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Aryl & Alkyl Halides mixed concept questions, Biomolecules. Physical Chemistry had questions from Mole Concept, Thermodynamics, Chemical Kinetics & Ionic Equilibrium. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Coordination Compounds, Chemical Bonding & Periodicity. Some NCERT fact-based questions asked. This was an Easy Section.
(The exam analysis has been shared by Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres)