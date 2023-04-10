JEE Mains session 2 day 3 shift 2: Maths moderate and Phy easy, analysis here

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 10th April, 2023. The reporting time for students was 2:20 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm. JEE Mains 2023 Session 2: Check Day 3 afternoon session paper analysis

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. In Physics weightage is given to class XII chapters.

There were a total of 90 questions and the total mark of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had a total of 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out of which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on 10th April,2023 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Conic Sections and Calculus. Questions asked from Matrices, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Ellipse, Circle, Parabola, Binomial Theorem, Progressions, Functions, AOD, Areas, Differential Equation. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was also tricky as per few students.

Physics – EASY level. Weightage given to chapters of Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Rotational Motion, Magnetism, SHM & Waves, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Ray Optics, Wave Optics, Semiconductors and Modern Physics. Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. Chapters of XII Class had more weightage. Assertion -Reasoning questions had mixed concepts.

Chemistry - Easy To Moderate level. Physical & Inorganic Chemistry had more weightage. Questions were asked from Amines, Aldehydes & Ketones, Polymers, Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Ionic Equilibrium, Solid State, Surface Chemistry, Coordination Compounds, Mole Concept, Electrochemistry, Atomic Structure, Chemical Kinetics. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from p-block and d-block, Ores & Metallurgy.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderate, Physics was Easy , while Chemistry was reported Easy to Moderate. Overall, this paper was Moderate level as per students.

Ramesh Batlish Managing Partner & Head-FIITJEE Noida