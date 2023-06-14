Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration ends tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration ends tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2023 04:50 PM IST

JEECUP 2023 registration ends tomorrow, June 15, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close the JEECUP 2023 registration process on June 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) can do it through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till June 10, which was extended till June 15, 2023. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay 200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and 300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon, says the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

