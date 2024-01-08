JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration begins today

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP is will start the registration cum application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic today, January 8. Candidates who want to appear in this exam can apply on the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in, when the process begins. The application deadline is February 29. JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic registration from today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UP Polytechnic entrance examination is held at state-level for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be held from March 16 to March 22, 2024. Admit cards will be released on March 10, in which candidates will get to know about the exact date, time and reporting time for the examination.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The answer key of JEECUP 2024 will be published on the website on March 27. Candidates can send their objections to the preliminary answer key, if any, till March 30.

The results of the entrance examination will be announced on April 8.

JEECUP 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official examination website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the registration link given on the home page.

Complete the registration process.

Fill out the application form after logging in.

Make payment of the application fee, upload documents and submit your form.

Download the confirmation page and save a hard copy for further use.

For further details, candidates can check the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.