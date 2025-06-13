JEECUP Answer Key 2025 Live: UPJEE answer key 2025 today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Answer Key 2025 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP will release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination or UPJEE answer key 2025 today, June 13, 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP entrance test can download the provisional key from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in....Read More

The objection window will also open today and close on June 15, 2025.

Candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹100 per question to raise an objection. If the candidate's claim is found to be correct, the fee will be returned to them, and the error will be rectified.

How to download JEECUP answer key 2025

1. Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEECUP or UPJEE answer key 2025 link given on the home page.

3. Enter the login details.

4. Submit and check the provisional answer key.

UPJEE 2025 was conducted from June 5 to June 13, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.