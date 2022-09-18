Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP Counseling round 3 registration ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counseling round 3 registration ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 18, 2022 03:56 PM IST

JEECUP 2022 counselling round 3 registration will end on September 18.

JEECUP Counseling round 3 registration ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP Counseling round 3 registration ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) counselling round 3 registration will end on September 18. Candidates can register for the JEECUP 2022 counselling round 3 through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Applicants can register for round 3 using their application number and password. The 3rd Round of seat allotment will be released on September 19.

Here's the direct link to register

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 3: How to register

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 3 for JEECUP Counselling 2022"

Key in your application number and date of birth

Register with the required details for round 3 counselling

Fill in the choices and then click on submit

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling registration fee
counselling registration fee

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out