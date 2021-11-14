Jharkhand civil services main exam registration from Nov 16: JPSC

For the Jharkhand combined civil services main exam, which is scheduled to be held in January, 2022, the registration will begin on November 16, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has informed on Saturday.

The main exam registration will be held on the official website of the Commission till December 15.

Candidates have to register for the exam by logging in to the portal and upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the prelims. The prelims result for the Combined Civil Service examination was declared on November 2. The JPSC had conducted the prelims exam on September 19.

As per the notification released by the JPSC, the main examination will consist of written exam and interview. The written exam will consist of 6 papers and the selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers II to VI subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks. The total marks for interview test would be 100 and there will be no minimum qualifying marks in the exam.

Through this exam, the JPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill up 252 vacancies in various departments and organisations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON