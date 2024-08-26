 JHTET 2024: Jharkhand TET registration ends today at jactetportal.com, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
JHTET 2024: Jharkhand TET registration ends today at jactetportal.com, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Aug 26, 2024 11:19 AM IST

Jharkhand TET registration will end today, August 26, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi will end the registration process for JHTET 2024 on August 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test can check the direct link on the official website of Jharkhand TET at jactetportal.com.

Earlier the last date to apply was till August 22, which was extended till August 26, 2024. The registration process was started on July 23, 2024.

Direct link to apply for JHTET 2024

JHTET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Jharkhand TET at jactetportal.com.
  • Click on JHTET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General category, OBC category candidates is 1300/- for Level 1 or Level 2 and 1500/- for both levels. The application fee for SC/ST category candidates is 700/- for one level and 800/- for both the levels. The application fee should be paid through online mode.

The examination duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. The examination will be conducted for two levels- Level 1 and Level 2. Level 1 is for Class 1 to 5 and Level 2 is for Class 6 to 8. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
