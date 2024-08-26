JHTET 2024: Jharkhand TET registration ends today at jactetportal.com, direct link here

Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi will end the registration process for JHTET 2024 on August 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test can check the direct link on the official website of Jharkhand TET at jactetportal.com. JHTET 2024: Jharkhand TET registration ends today, direct link here

Earlier the last date to apply was till August 22, which was extended till August 26, 2024. The registration process was started on July 23, 2024.

JHTET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Jharkhand TET at jactetportal.com.

Click on JHTET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check This: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Achieve your goals by enhancing language skills

The application fee for General category, OBC category candidates is ₹1300/- for Level 1 or Level 2 and ₹1500/- for both levels. The application fee for SC/ST category candidates is ₹700/- for one level and ₹800/- for both the levels. The application fee should be paid through online mode.

ICSI CS December 2024 Exam: Registration begins today at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

The examination duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. The examination will be conducted for two levels- Level 1 and Level 2. Level 1 is for Class 1 to 5 and Level 2 is for Class 6 to 8. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.