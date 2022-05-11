JIPMAT 2022 registration begins on jipmat.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply

The National Testing Agency has started the application process for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates can go to jipmat.nta.ac.in and submit their forms.

JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu.

The last date to apply for JIPMAT 2022 is June 9.

The entrance exam will be held on July 3 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm as a computer-based test (CBT).

JIPMAT 2022 application fee is ₹2,000 for general and OBC-NCL male candidates, ₹1,000 for general and OBC-NCL female candidates.

For EWS, SC, ST, PWD male and female candidates, and for Transgender candidates, the fee is ₹1,000.

JIPMAT enables candidates to study integrated management courses in the two IIMs. Unlike the Common Admission Test (CAT), the entrance exam for admission to MBA courses at IIMs and other participating institutions, students can take JIPMAT after Class 12.

For more information on eligibility and the entrance test, refer to the information bulletin hosted on the JIPMAT 2022 official website.