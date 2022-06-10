JIPMAT 2022: Registration date extended till June 15, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended JIPMAT 2022 registration date. The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test registration date has been extended till June 15, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the last date for payment of application fees online is till June 15, 2022 and the correction application window will open on June 17 and will close on June 18, 2022. The registration date has been extended keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same.

<strong>Direct link to apply here</strong>

JIPMAT 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on JIPMAT link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance exam will be held on July 3 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm as a computer-based test (CBT). For more related details through the official site of JIPMAT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON