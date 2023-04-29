National Testing Agency, NTA will close JIPMAT 2023 registration process on April 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2023 can do it through the official site of JIPMAT at jipmat.ac.in. JIPMAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow, apply at jipmat.ac.in

JIPMAT 2023 registration: How to apply

The last date for submission of examination fee is April 30. To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on JIPMAT 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The correction window will open on May 2 and will close on May 4, 2023. The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The examination will be of 150 minutes duration from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates will have to pay ₹2000/- as application fees for general and OBC category and ₹1000/- for EWS, SC, ST, PwD and transgender category. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JIPMAT.