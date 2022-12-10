Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 out at jipmer.edu.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:34 PM IST

JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has released JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Nursing Officer examination can download the admit card through the official site of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in.

The examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022 in online mode. The time duration is for 90 minutes and number of questions and marks is 100 MCQs with each question carrying 4 marks. The CBT subjects include- related subject concerned and general areas like General Knowledge, General intelligence, General English and General Mathematics.

Direct link to download JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022

JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in.
  • Click on JIPMER Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
