Home / Education / Competitive Exams / J&K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC
competitive exams

J&K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC

J&amp;K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC (pic for representation)
J&K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC (pic for representation)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary exam will be held on October 24, the J&K public service commission, JKPSC, said on September 30 in official notification. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. 

The JKPSC exam admit cards of the exam will be released on October 12. Candidates who are unable to download the admit card may represent before the Commission on or before October 20 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee. No claim shall be entertained after October 20, the JKPSC has informed candidates.

“Due to four-tier security or frisking at the exam all the candidates shall report at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam; by 8 am for the first session and by 1 pm for the second session,” the Commission has said.

As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications have been registered for the exam.

Candidates who have mentioned wrong date of graduation result date and others who have not uploaded their domicile certificate are required to submit the documents on or before October 5, 5 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkpsc prelims result 2018. jkpsc result jkpsc + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out