J&K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary exam will be held on October 24, the J&K public service commission, JKPSC, said on September 30 in official notification. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The JKPSC exam admit cards of the exam will be released on October 12. Candidates who are unable to download the admit card may represent before the Commission on or before October 20 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee. No claim shall be entertained after October 20, the JKPSC has informed candidates.

“Due to four-tier security or frisking at the exam all the candidates shall report at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam; by 8 am for the first session and by 1 pm for the second session,” the Commission has said.

As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications have been registered for the exam.

Candidates who have mentioned wrong date of graduation result date and others who have not uploaded their domicile certificate are required to submit the documents on or before October 5, 5 pm.