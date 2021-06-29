JKBOSE NTSE Stage 1 Result 2021 declared, check list of qualified candidates
- JKBOSE has declared the NTSE Stage 1 results 2020-2021.
The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the National Talent Search (NTS) stage-I examination 2020-2021. The examination was held on February 6, 2021, at various centers across Jammu and Kashmir, including UT Ladakh.
The second stage of the National Talent Search Examination will be conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi. The date of the examination will be notified soon by NCERT.
All the candidates appearing for NTSE Stage-II are advised to be in touch with the NCERT website for updates.
Here is the direct link to check the NTSE 2020-2021 stage-I result
Candidates can also check stage-I result on the official website of the JKBOSE:
Visit the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in
Click on the link given to check the result for stage-I NTS examination
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download the hard copy of the same for future reference
