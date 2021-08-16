JKPSC admit cards released for August 25 exams at jkpsc.nic.in, direct links

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Monday released the admit card for the written exams to be conducted for the selection of prosecuting officers in the home department, assistant engineers, deputy research officers, and assistant research officers. The examinations will be held on August 25.

Candidates who have applied for the JKPSC exams for the mentioned posts can download their admit cards from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 10am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2pm to 4pm.

Direct link for JKPSC AE Civil/Deputy/Assistant Research Officer exams

Direct link for JKPSC Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Exam 2021

How to download the JKPSC admit card

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,



"16/08/2021 Download Admit Card for Written Test for the post of AE (Civil), Deputy/Assistant Research Officer"

or

“16/08/2021 Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination,2021”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The admit card for JKPSC recruitment exam 2021 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.