JKPSC Assistant Professor admit card releasing today at jkpsc.nic.in, know how to download

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit card for the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor on September 5. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

However, the candidates who will not be able to download their admit card can approach the commission at the Jammu/Srinagar office on or before September 8.

The written examination for the post of Assistant Professor of Commerce, Assistant Professor of Fine Arts Music and Language, Assistant Professor of Industrial Chemistry, Assistant Professor of Renewable Energy, Assistant Professor Dogri, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, and Assistant Professor of Physics will be held on September 10.

JKPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assistant Professor examination admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

