JKPSC CCE admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link

  • JKPSC CCE admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in.
Published on Jul 16, 2022 05:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released admit card of the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Candidates who will appear for the JKPSC CCE Prelims exam can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CCE prelims examination will be conducted on July 31.

Direct link to download the JKPSC CCE Prelims admit card

JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of the JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “15/07/2022 Admit Cards for Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary), 2022”

Key in your log in details

Download and take print out for future reference.

