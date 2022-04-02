Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC CCE Main exam date and admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in
competitive exams

JKPSC CCE Main exam date and admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in

  •  Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced new dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination.
JKPSC CCE Main exam date and admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC CCE Main exam date and admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in
Published on Apr 02, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced new dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination. The J&K combined competitive Main Examination will commence from April 8 till April 17. The admit card for the CCE Mains examination from the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The examination will be held in one session from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from March 10 to March 17.

JKPSC CCE Mains Schedule
April 8, 2022Qualifying Paper (English)
April 9, 2022Paper I - Essay
April 11, 2022Paper II - General Studies I
April 12, 2022Paper III - General Studies II
April 13, 2022Paper IV - General Studies III
April 15, 2022Paper V - General Studies IV
April 16, 2022Paper VI - Optional Paper I
April 17, 2022Paper VII - Optional Paper II

 

Direct link to download the JKPSC CCE Main admit card

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Visit the official JKPSC website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage under ‘What’s New’ click on admit card link

Key in your JKPSC CCE Mains Roll Number

Your JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out