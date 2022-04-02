JKPSC CCE Main exam date and admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced new dates for the CCE Mains 2022 examination. The J&K combined competitive Main Examination will commence from April 8 till April 17. The admit card for the CCE Mains examination from the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The examination will be held in one session from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from March 10 to March 17.

JKPSC CCE Mains Schedule April 8, 2022 Qualifying Paper (English) April 9, 2022 Paper I - Essay April 11, 2022 Paper II - General Studies I April 12, 2022 Paper III - General Studies II April 13, 2022 Paper IV - General Studies III April 15, 2022 Paper V - General Studies IV April 16, 2022 Paper VI - Optional Paper I April 17, 2022 Paper VII - Optional Paper II

Direct link to download the JKPSC CCE Main admit card

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Visit the official JKPSC website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage under ‘What’s New’ click on admit card link

Key in your JKPSC CCE Mains Roll Number

Your JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.