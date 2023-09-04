JKPSC exam calendar released for September and October at jkpsc.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the examination calendar for October and November 2023. The examination schedule is available on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC Releases Exam Calendar for October & November 2023; Check Detailed Schedule for September & October(Getty Images)

The examination for the post of Assistant Professor of Commerce, Assistant Professor of Fine Arts Music & Language, Assistant Professor of Industrial Chemistry, Assistant Professor of Renewable Energy, Assistant Professor Dogri, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, and Assistant Professor of Physics will be held on September 10.

The examination for the post of Excise and Taxation Part I, Part II, and Part III departmental examination 2023 will be held on September 20.

The examination for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Munsiff, preliminary examination 2023 will be conducted on October 8. The J&K Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted on October 15.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule for September and October 2023 below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON