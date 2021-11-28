JKPSC main exam in February, 2022; registration from Nov 30

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 14, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified. The registration will be held from November 30 to December 20.

Candidates can edit the application forms from December 21 to December 23. Detailed instruction in this regard will be notified on the website, JKPSC has said.

A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam as per the notification available on the website of the Commission.

These candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held in October. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam.

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be shortlisted for the interview.

