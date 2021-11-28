Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC main exam in February, 2022; registration from Nov 30
competitive exams

JKPSC main exam in February, 2022; registration from Nov 30

  • Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 14, 2022.
JKPSC main exam in February, 2022; registration from Nov 30(jkpsc.nic.in)
JKPSC main exam in February, 2022; registration from Nov 30(jkpsc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive main exam 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 14, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has notified. The registration will be held from November 30 to December 20.

Candidates can edit the application forms from December 21 to December 23. Detailed instruction in this regard will be notified on the website, JKPSC has said.

A total of 4,544 candidates have been found eligible for the main exam as per the notification available on the website of the Commission.

These candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held in October. As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications were registered for the exam. 

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be shortlisted for the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out