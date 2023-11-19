JKPSC Prelims 2023 revised answer key and result released at jkpsc.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has issued the revised answer key and results for the J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023. Candidates can check the revised answer key and results on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. Results of JKPSC Prelims 2023 and revised answer key now available on official website(Getty Images)

The JKPSC Prelims examination 2023 was conducted on October 15. Previously the final answer key and the results were released on October 27. However, after the declaration of results, the number of representations received from the candidates regarding the final answer key.

Direct link to check the revised answer key

A total of 2266 candidates have qualified for the Mains examination.

Direct link to check the JKPSC Prelims 2023 result

JKPSC Prelims 2023 revised answer key and result: How to check

To check and download the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JKPSC Prelims 2023 answer key and result link

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.