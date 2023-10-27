Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has declared JKPSC Prelims Result 2023 on October 27, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Prelims Eam 2023 can check their results through the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC Prelims Result 2023 declared at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was conducted on October 15, 2023. All those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the J&K Combined Competitive Mains Eam 2023. The mains examination will be conducted on February 20, 2024.

To check and download the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

Click on JKPSC Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who will appear for the main exam will have to apply again through online mode for the examination, for which a detailed notification shall be issued separately.

Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released by the Commission. Candidates can download the final answer key through the direct link given on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKPSC.

Direct link to check JKPSC Prelims Result 2023

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here