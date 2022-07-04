Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC recruitment 2022: 46 Assistant Professor and other posts on offer
JKPSC recruitment 2022: 46 Assistant Professor and other posts on offer

  JKPSC recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 46 Assistant Professor vacancies and other posts.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian, and PTI. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 31.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 posts out of which 40 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 3 vacancies are for the post of Librarian, and 3 vacancies are for the post of PTI.

JKPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1000 for general category and 500 for reserved category.

Direct link to apply

JKPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the recruitment tab then on ‘Job/ Online Application’

Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the application form and take print out for future use.

