JKSET 2023 admit card released at www.jujkset.in, download link here
University of Jammu releases admit card for JKSET/LASET 2023 exam on October 1. Download from www.jujkset.in.
The University of Jammu has released the admit card for the J&K State Eligibility Test 2023 today, September 22. Candidates who will appear for the JKSET or LASET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.jujkset.in.
The JKSET/LASET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 1.
JKSET/LASET 2023 admit card know how to download
Visit the official website at www.jujkset.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the JKSET 2023 admit card
Take the printout for future reference.
The State Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges of UT of J&K (JKSET) and UT of Ladakh (LASET). JKSET/LASET - 2023 is conducted for 39 subjects.
