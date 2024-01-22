close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB accounts assistant 2024 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

JKSSB accounts assistant 2024 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2024 02:16 PM IST

JKSSB releases admit card for Accounts Assistant exam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department today, January 22. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam admit card
Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam admit card

Direct link here

JKSSB will conduct the Written Examination for the Accounts Assistant, Finance Department post on January 28. Candidates can download their email address and birthdate from the website to download their admit cards.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/m0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 22.01.2024 to 28.01.2024 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB accounts assistant 2024 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department scheduled to be held on 28.01.2024"

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
