JKSSB admit cards out for Jr Statistical Assistant exam, download now

  • JKSSB has released the admit cards for the junior statistical assistant exams scheduled to be held from December 7 to December 11.
JKSSB admit cards out for Jr Statistical Assistant exam, download now(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit cards for the junior statistical assistant exams scheduled to be held from December 7 to December 11. The JKSSB admit cards are available on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB admit card download

JKSSB admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • Go to jkssb.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the JKSSB admit card

“The Candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from main homepage (Hall Ticket Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Jr Statistical Assistant) by entering his/her application form number and Date of Birth,” the Board has informed candidates.

“Any candidate who does not find his/her Admit Card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim,” the Board adds.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers (0.25 for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

Sign out