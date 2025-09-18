Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will release the JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET/PST on September 18, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET/PST releasing today at jkssb.nic.in, here's how to download

As per the official notice, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of JKSB by using their application ID.

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

2. Click on JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET/PST link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Physical Standard Test/ Physical Endurance Test will be held from September 24, 2025 at M.A. Stadium, Jammu of those candidates who had opted for Jammu as their test venue. Candidates will have to appear in the PST/PET on the schedule date, time and venue. A candidate, who fails to appear in the PST/PET on the given date, shall forfeit his/her right of consideration at any stage.

All appearing candidates should be in proper attire during the PST/PET and no candidate shall be allowed to participate wearing improper dress. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.