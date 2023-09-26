JKSSB Draftsman civil 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link
JKSSB releases provisional answer key for Draftsman (Civil) exam 2023. Candidates can download from jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, (Advertisement No. 01 of 2023). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Draftsman civil 2023 examination was conducted on September 24.
Direct link to download JKSSB Draftsman civil 2023 answer key
“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 25-09-2023, during office hours only”, reads the official notification.
Draftsman (Civil) answer key 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, held on 24-09-2023 - Provisional Answer Key regarding”.
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download the answer key
Take print for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Jkssb
- Answer Key