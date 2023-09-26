JKSSB Draftsman civil 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, (Advertisement No. 01 of 2023). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB releases provisional answer key for Draftsman (Civil) exam 2023; download from jkssb.nic.in(Shutterstock)

JKSSB Draftsman civil 2023 examination was conducted on September 24.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 25-09-2023, during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

Draftsman (Civil) answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, held on 24-09-2023 - Provisional Answer Key regarding”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Take print for future reference.

