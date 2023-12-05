JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the Panchayat Secretary admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the JKSSB Panchayat Secretary admit card

Take print for future reference.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@amail.com. Help-Desk will be activate from 04.12.2023 to 10.12.2023 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers 1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer.