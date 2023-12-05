close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 12:33 PM IST

JKSSB releases the admit card for the Panchayat Secretary 2023 written exam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the Panchayat Secretary admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to download JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card link

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the JKSSB Panchayat Secretary admit card

Take print for future reference.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@amail.com. Help-Desk will be activate from 04.12.2023 to 10.12.2023 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers 1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out