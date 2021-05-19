JKSSB Recruitment 2021: First phase of DV for various posts from May 20-31

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the date of document verification for various posts of SI (Sub-Inspector), Depot Assistant, Assistant Compiler, Class-IV, and various other posts on its official website.

These posts were under PM Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrants Kashmiri Pandits.

The score sheet/ result was declared on April 22 based on Percentile Score by using the Normalisation Procedure.

Due to a surge in COVID 19 cases in the UT, JKSSB has decided to seek documents of the short-listed candidate through online mode in different phases.

Candidates have to submit their requisite self-attested document(s) in a PDF format from May 20 to May 31 through the link provided on the official website of the Board ie www.jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates can Log in by entering their roll number and password shown on their Admit card.

The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from March 28 to April 4, 2021.

This recruitment drive was being conducted to fill 1997 vacancies, out of which, 647 vacancies are for Assistant Compiler, 550 for Class IV, 350 for Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), 300 for Depot Assistant, and 50 each for Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, and Assistant Store Keeper.