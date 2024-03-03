JKSSB releases answer key for Deputy Inspector, direct link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the post of Deputy Inspector/Equivalent, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department today, March 3. Interested candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Deputy Inspector answer key 2024 released for Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department(Shutterstock)

JKSSB conducted the Written Examination for the post of Deputy Inspector/Equivalent, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 04-03-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode.”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Deputy Inspector answer key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the What's New section

Next, click on the “Provisional Answer key Notice Regarding written examination for the post of Deputy Inspector/Equivalent,Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, held of 03-03-2024”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take print for the future reference.