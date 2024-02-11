JKSSB releases Veterinary Pharmacist exam provisional answer key, link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the Veterinary Pharmacist, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department post. Candidates who have appeared for the post of Veterinary Pharmacist can download the answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB releases answer key for Veterinary Pharmacist post

The examination for the post of Veterinary Pharmacist was conducted on February 11, 2024. Candidates can submit their objections to the answer key. Candidates must pay the objection fee of ₹200 per question in favour of the Account Officer, J&K Service Selection Board.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 12-2-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode", reads the official notification.

JKSSB Veterinary Pharmacist answer key 2024: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Examination for the post of Veterinary Pharmacist, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department held on 11-02-2024”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Take the printout of the same for future reference.