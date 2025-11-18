Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released JNVST Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 out at navodaya.gov.in, direct link to download here (HT File)

The JNVST will be held on December 13, 2025. The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

A separate OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet will be provided. Candidates are required to mark/indicate their answers at an appropriate place on the OMR sheet.

The admit cards shall be downloaded free of cost by the candidates/parents before the conduct of JNVST 2026. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

JNVST Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on JNVST Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of JNV Selection Test 2026 is expected to be announced by end of March, 2026 for Summer bound JNVs & May, 2026 for Winter bound JNVs. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.