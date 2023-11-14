JNVST class 9 and 12 admissions 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will end the registration process for JNVST Class 9 and Class 12th admission on November 15. The Class 9 and Class 12 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 application process is open to candidates via the NVS official website, navodaya.gov.in. The correction window will remain open between November 16 and 17. NVS ends registration for JNVST Class 9 & 12 admissions on Nov 15

Candidates will be able to make changes in Gender, Category, Area, Stream Option and District option.

JNVST Class 9th and Class 12th 2024 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application link for class 9th or class 12th

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the details and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The Helpdesk Number for Class VI, JNVST, Class IX LEST and Class XI LEST is 0120- 2975754.