JNVST result 2022 released for class 9 at navodaya.gov.in, link here

  • The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 result for admission to Class 9 has been released.
Published on Jun 14, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The result of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 for admission to Class 9 has been released. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the JNVST Class 9 result 2022 on its official website, navodaya.gov.in. Candidates can check their result by logging in their exam roll number and login credentials.

“The result of class IX LEST 2022 in respect of JNV Neemuch (M.P), Pulwama, Kulgam (J & K), North & Middle Andaman (A & N Island) and West Sikkim (Sikkim) has been withheld due to administrative reasons”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check result here

JNVST Class 9th  Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Click here to view class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test Result 2022"

Key in your exam roll number, date of birth, and click on submit

Your JNVST Class 9 result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

nvs result
