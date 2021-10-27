Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge
JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge

  • The JPSC answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, jpsc.gov.in.
JPSC assistant engineer main exam answer key out, know how to challenge(HT File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 04:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The answer key of the combined assistant engineer main exam, which was held on October 23 and 24, has been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on its official website, jpsc.gov.in. This the provisional JPSC answer key against which the Commission has invited objections.

JPSC answer key: How to download, raise objections

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can challenge the answer key till October 31. The answer key challenges can be submitted online at the Commission’s website.

The Commission has asked candidates to challenge the answer key in a prescribed format. Candidates have to give the registration number, roll number and the objections in a single PDF to objmain519@jpsc.gov.in.

The PDF files should not be more than 22 mb.

 

