Karnataka CET-2021: More than 95 pc students turn up for test on second day

More than 95 per cent of the registered candidates turned up for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET)- 2021 on Sunday, the second day of the examination.

As per the data shared by the state Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashawath Narayan, out of 2,01,834 candidates registered for CET-2021, 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) candidates appeared for Physics and 1,93,522 (95.88 per cent) candidates turned up for Chemistry.

Narayan added that this included 12 COVID-19 positive students who appeared for both the papers and wrote the examination at respective COVID care centres facilitated for them.

The minister informed that the examination was held at 530 locations across the state in a hassle-free manner adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, as per the notified schedule of CET-2021, the Kannada Language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on August 30 at Bidar, Belagavi, Ballary, Vijayapura, Mangalore, and Bengaluru centres. A total of 1682 candidates have registered to take up this test.