Karnataka PGCET 2022: Editing window to change/ modify information opens today

Karnataka Examinations Authority has opened the editing window for Karnataka PGCET 2022. Candidates who want to change or modify the MBA, MCA, MTech and M.Arch information can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The editing option have been given to edit the PGCET 2022 application details submitted through online. Candidates can change or modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility from December 15 to December 17, 2022, as per the official notice.

The Authority has asked the candidates to verify the entries completely, especially with regard to category reservation, etc, claims are correctly entered before changing the information. After checking all the details, they can select the ‘Declare Button’ after modifying the necessary changes in the application form and select the ‘Final Submission button.

Candidate name, Mother’s name, Father’s name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, email Id and nationality cannot be edited, changed or modified. To make changes, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to edit

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on PGCET link available on the home page and enter the login details.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make changes in it.

Once done, click on declare and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here

