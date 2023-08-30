Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2023 revised timetable. The time table of Post Graduate CET is available on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET 2023 revised timetable out, registration date extended till Sept 1(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Along with the revised datesheet, the Authority has extended the registration date for PGCET till September 1, 2023.

Candidates who want to take admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses can apply online from August 30 to September 1, 2023.

The examination for PGCET will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The examination on September 23 will be conducted in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and the exam on September 24 will be conducted in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

