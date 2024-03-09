Karnataka SSLC admit card released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, download link here
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the hall ticket for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exam admit cards for the 2024 exam. School administration can download the admit card from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 examination will be conducted from March 25 to April 6. SSLC exams will start with the first language paper, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.
Exams, both oral and practical, for JTS students, will take place on April 8, 2024. Candidates with disabilities will receive an additional hour for the three-hour question paper and forty minutes for the two-hour question paper.
Karnataka SSLC admit card 2024: How to download
Visit the official website at https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC admit card link
Key in your username and password
Download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.