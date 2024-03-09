 Karnataka SSLC admit card released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka SSLC admit card released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

Karnataka SSLC admit card released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC admit card out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the hall ticket for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exam admit cards for the 2024 exam. School administration can download the admit card from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC admit card released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link here
Karnataka SSLC admit card released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link here

The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 examination will be conducted from March 25 to April 6. SSLC exams will start with the first language paper, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

Exams, both oral and practical, for JTS students, will take place on April 8, 2024. Candidates with disabilities will receive an additional hour for the three-hour question paper and forty minutes for the two-hour question paper.

Karnataka SSLC admit card link. 

Karnataka SSLC admit card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website at https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka SSLC admit card link

Key in your username and password

Download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
