KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result (extended) announced on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced seat allotment result for the second extended round of UGCET or KCET counselling. Candidates can check it on kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or use the link given below.

KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2022

Candidates selected in the second round have to pay required fees between December 1 and 2, 2022. During this window, they can also download their allotment letters.

The last date for selected candidates to report at allotted institutions is December 3, before 5:30 pm. Check the schedule and instructions here.

In a separate notification, KEA said that candidates not selected for admission will have to exercise their choices afresh for the next round.

To check KCET seat allotment result, candidates need to use their CET numbers. Follow the steps given below:

Go to kea.kar.nic.in. On the home page, click on admissions and then on UG CET 2022. Now, open the link for UGCET second extended round seat allotment result. Enter your CET number and check result.

